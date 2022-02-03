Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Vista Outdoor updated its FY23 guidance to $8.00-8.10 EPS.

VSTO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,688. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

