Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $258.50 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.38 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.32. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.