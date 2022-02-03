Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.04 million, a P/E ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 3.35. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.