Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 608.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 198,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 446,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,035,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

NYSE ROP opened at $452.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

