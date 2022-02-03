Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 220,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,809 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

