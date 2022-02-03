Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,538 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 177.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $129.11 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $85.96 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.49%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

