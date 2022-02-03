Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,569 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 283,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discovery by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

