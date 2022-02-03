Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,455 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 77.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,489 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.