Victoria Oil & Gas’ (VOG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Victoria Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 4.46 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.56. The company has a market cap of £11.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

