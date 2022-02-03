Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72. Approximately 9,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 433,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.