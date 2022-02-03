Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72. Approximately 9,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 433,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
