Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Update

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Vertiv by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 2,407,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,914. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.