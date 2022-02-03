Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. Sells 2,944 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $9.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,961. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.16 and its 200-day moving average is $200.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

