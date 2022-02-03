Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Verint Systems stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

