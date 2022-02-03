VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading 0.6% Higher

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 4,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.31.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 501.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

