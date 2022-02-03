VeChain (VET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $184.72 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and $184.72 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009254 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

