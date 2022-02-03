Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,233 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $191.65 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.79 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.83.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.