Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $79.88

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.88 and last traded at $79.93, with a volume of 18903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,178,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,643,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

