Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.47 and a 200-day moving average of $163.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

