VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $5,874,000. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $719,000.

NASDAQ RTH opened at $183.08 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $147.18 and a 1-year high of $199.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.515 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

