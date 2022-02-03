VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Position Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock opened at $183.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.51. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $199.65.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

