VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 209,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,258,453 shares.The stock last traded at $37.63 and had previously closed at $38.72.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 402,039 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,324,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 284,267 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

