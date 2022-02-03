VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 208,995 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $49.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

