Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.52

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $17.60. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 119,357 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $59,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $59,669,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 95,808 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 528,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.