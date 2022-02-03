Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Valneva stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

