V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

