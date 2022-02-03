UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

