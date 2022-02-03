Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 8.1% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the third quarter valued at $189,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 785.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.15. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $133.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

