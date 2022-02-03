USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

USAK opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

