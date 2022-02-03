USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
USAK opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
