US Bancorp DE Sells 3,512 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,758,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 135,146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 399,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.47 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

