US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CBRE Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

