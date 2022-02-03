US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,492 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 152.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CTS were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 28.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CTS during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in CTS during the third quarter worth $208,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $33.21 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.41%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

