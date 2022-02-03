US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,990 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.