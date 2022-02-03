US Bancorp DE Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.