UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $479.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

