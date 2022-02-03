United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $232.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,472,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,130. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.99 and a 200-day moving average of $201.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

