United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UPS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.93.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.