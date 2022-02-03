United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 889,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 43,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

UPS stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.49. 60,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,130. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

