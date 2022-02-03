Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after buying an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.