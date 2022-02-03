Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $391.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, thanks to the efficient store and digital operations. Also, the company’s skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with strong cost-containment efforts, aided third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management raised its fiscal 2021 guidance. The company witnessed double-digit comparable sales growth across all major categories on the back of cycling of last year's pandemic-induced disruption, product newness and efficient promotions. Makeup trends also improved, though it remained lower than 2019 level. High SG&A costs are also a concern.”

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $446.61.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.95. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $287.76 and a 1-year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.