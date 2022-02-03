Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.69 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.76 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

