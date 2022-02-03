UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Get UGI alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.