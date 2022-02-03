Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.89. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 20,483 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UURAF)

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

