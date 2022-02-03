UBS Group Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $65.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VFC. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $65.34 on Monday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in V.F. by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 410.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

