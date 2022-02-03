UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €87.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €87.00 ($97.75) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($72.92) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.58 ($84.92).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €63.94 ($71.84) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($91.06). The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of €61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.41.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.