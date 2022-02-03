Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Up 6.6%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s share price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $12,231,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $17,370,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.