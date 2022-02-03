Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Jeneq Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Jeneq Management LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 9.2% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jeneq Management LP owned 0.11% of Twilio worth $60,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Twilio by 16.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 69.3% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $10.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,646. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.89. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.