TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $18.76

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $19.38. TuSimple shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 7,542 shares trading hands.

TSP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,946,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,450,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

