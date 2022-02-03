Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $53,648,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $42,750,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 140,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $740.53 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $37.39.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

