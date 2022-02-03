TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of TBI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 118,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,965. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $941.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
