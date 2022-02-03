TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TBI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 118,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,965. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $941.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueBlue stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 310.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

