Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.31).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBOX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 282 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.63) to GBX 275 ($3.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

BBOX opened at GBX 244.20 ($3.28) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 175.30 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.61.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

